Crashes mar Ethan Hayter's Worlds leaving 'missed opportunity' feeling

Crashes upset Ethan Hayter's ride in the Worlds road race, thwarting his attempt to get into a move towards the business end of proceedings. But as the only other British finisher alongside Tom Pidcock he can be happy with his efforts as GB secured a top 10 finish.

"It was a tough race obviously, I got caught up in a bit of trouble partly from my fault, partly unlucky, but no it was a good race," Hayter said after the finish.

"I had a couple of crashes, mainly people riding into the back of me, you slam on [the brakes] and people don't realise in time."

Despite this, Hayter felt good as the race entered the finishing circuit, riding at the front alongside Tom Pidcock, who managed sixth place. Hayter's job for the day was to get in a move before the final, race-deciding one, just in case it went the distance, but couldn't quite manage it, eventually rolling across the line in 35th place, six minutes down.

"I started to feel good on those Leuven circuits, we were right in the front and I just missed that move...my goal today, or job for today, was going before the proper final of the race to get ahead of it and get a headstart and I just I didn't get in that move and that was my mistake, I paid for that in the end.

(Image credit: Getty)

"It's been a shame how it went but it was an amazing race, after the first lap on the Flanders circuit I think people started to get tired and Tom and I were sat right up there and that was perfect, saving so much energy. [But I was] unable to be there when anything kicked off."

Ultimately, Hayter says he can be content with his ride, and like Pidcock, also in his early twenties, these Brits are building experience for the future.

"I can take confidence from how I felt but it feels a bit like a missed opportunity. I didn't actually see what happened in the final of the race," he laughed, "but no I've had a great experience."