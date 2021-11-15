Cyclist claims car driver deliberately crashed into him in Richmond Park

A cyclist has suffered a broken collarbone and bruising across his body after being hit by a car driver in Richmond Park last week, in an incident which the cyclist claims was deliberate.

David Williams, the cyclist who was crashed into, captured the incident on camera, which is now being investigated by the police. The 53-year-old is unable to release the footage until any legal proceedings are complete, but he has managed to share photos online instead.

A BMW driver sent him crashing to the ground with what he claims was a deliberate and aggressive close pass at midday last Tuesday. Williams also said that there was an altercation between himself and the driver before he was crashed into.

He told Kingston Nub News: "I have had some close scrapes in my time, but this is one where we came off second best.

"This one car, a blue BMW went past me and was really close. I slapped the boot to let driver know how close he had been. He immediately braked quite sharply. I wasn’t able to stop but filtered along the road between the car and grass and ended up in front of him.

"Immediately, he then accelerated and came alongside me – about a foot away. I rapped on his roof to make the point he was too close and get him away.

"He accelerated again and swerved in towards me, knocking me off balance and I fell right onto my shoulder into the road. He then sped off down the hill."

Several members of the public came to Williams' aid, helping the man before a close-by ambulance managed to assist further. It took the cyclist around 20 minutes to get up from the floor, shocked and hurting from the ordeal. He was then taken to Kingston Hospital.

Williams, who is a cycling instructor and bike mechanic in Kingston, continued: "I am confident that this guy swerved into me. The people in the other cars behind me were shocked. This was not an accident. They probably thought they wanted to scare me, but the consequences are very serious for me.

"My head hit the floor quite hard and my helmet is now finished as it has a big crack in it."