Drink driver who crashed into a cyclist and told police 'I hate cyclists' discharged from court without any time in prison
Jade Edmonds was left with brain damage and partial loss of sight after being crashed into in Greater Manchester
A driver who crashed into a cyclist, leaving her with brain damage and partial loss of sight in one eye, has been discharged from court without any time in prison.
Janice McVicar, who was found to have 168 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of her blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrams - was deemed unfit to stand trial.
A jury was asked to decide whether the 57-year-old had committed the acts she was accused of. The charges were that she drove dangerously and whether or not she caused serious injury by driving dangerously.
McVicar, of Grange Drive, Eccles, was found to have crashed into Jade Edmonds with her Range Rover by a jury at Manchester Crown Court this week, the Manchester Evening News reported (opens in new tab).
Edmonds, who had taken up cycling to get fit for her wedding, was left with injuries including brain damage and partial loss of sight in one eye. She had to have her face rebuilt during surgery and has been left with a scar from "ear to ear".
She also suffered from a broken femur, a broken wrist, and damage to one of her kidneys. Edmonds was left with 10 percent vision in her right eye.
The jury found that McVicar had crashed into Edmonds in her Range Rover on Moorside Road in Swinton, Greater Manchester, in June 2020. She was driving after having had a Barcardi and coke.
She then stopped in the middle of the road in an attempt to move an airbag that had gone off, before crashing into a parked car and rolling her white Range Rover Evoque onto its side.
McVicar was reported to have told police: “I know I shouldn’t have been driving. I had a drink, I have done wrong, I’m sorry.”
She then went on to tell police: “I didn’t think I was over the limit. I hate cyclists, I can’t stand them. Some of them are stupid, aren’t they. I’ll sign anything, I admit I’ve done it, I just want to go home.”
McVicar's GP advised that she falls under the Disability Act. Following the decision of the jury, her driving licence has been sent to the Secretary of State to decide whether she will be disqualified.
Edmonds said that she did not remember anything from the incident, which occurred during the first lockdown two years ago.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I love road racing first and foremost, but my interests spread beyond that. I like sticking to the tarmac on my own bike, however.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
One in six cyclists put off commuting by lack of storage at work
Have you given up cycle commuting because of inadequate bike storage?
By Anna Marie Hughes • Published
-
Strava expands gravel riding support with trail route recommendations
Details on route difficulty and route completion times by other Strava users will be provided with each suggestion
By Anna Marie Hughes • Published