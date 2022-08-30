E-bike theft leads to armed police response in Swindon

Armed police were called to the scene of an e-bike robbery in Swindon on Monday evening, 29 August, after a man was the victim of a suspected armed robbery.

The victim, who had his young child with him at the time, was assaulted during the robbery and sustained injuries to his head and face during the incident at Rivermead Skate Park on Rivermead Drive.

The electric bike was stolen by a group of three males, one of whom reportedly was carrying a weapon, hence the deployment of armed police. While bike theft is sadly all too common, it is rare for it to require such a response.

Wiltshire Police deployed armed officers and a helicopter to the scene and "conducted extensive" searches; the victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The force are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as the crime occurred during daylight in a public park, while other people were around.

Detective Inspector Rachel Hardy, of Wiltshire Police, said: “The three suspects were wearing face masks at the time and a witness has reported one of them is believed to have been carrying a weapon. They left in the direction of the underpass towards Asda.

“The incident happened in daylight when the park was busy with lots of people including children who had been enjoying their day – we believe there were numerous witnesses, and officers have been gathering witness statements however many of these people would have no doubt been shaken up by what they saw.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and officers will be continuing with extensive enquiries today to identify those responsible. A cordon remains in place and there is likely to be a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out – please do not be alarmed by this. If you have any concerns please speak to an officer.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident who has already not come forward to call 101 and quote log number 253 of August 29. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The force continued their searches of Rivermead Skate Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Wiltshire Police were contacted for further comment.