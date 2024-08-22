E-bikes 'very safe' when bought from 'reputable manufacturers' - New E-bike battery campaign launched
'E-Bike Positive' hopes to help people buy safe e-bikes, as survey shows battery safety concerns puts people off buying them
Some of the UK's biggest cycling organisations have joined forces for a new campaign which seeks to educate the public about e-bikes, after a survey showed that battery safety concerns have put people off buying them. The answer is to buy from "reputable manufacturers".
Cycling UK, the Bicycle Association, the Association of Cycle Traders and Bosch eBike Systems are part of the Electric Bike Alliance, which launched 'E-Bike Positive' on Thursday. It hopes to inform people of the benefits of e-bikes, as well as promoting knowledge around buying bikes and batteries properly.
Fires caused by e-bike charging have been prominent in the news in recent years, with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) calling "proper regulation" on e-bike batteries and chargers after a spate of incidents last year. The fires are mostly caused by defective and low-quality batteries and conversion kits.
Research from the Electric Bike Alliance shows that 23% of adults in the UK surveyed are hesitant to buy an e-bike after reading about recent battery fire incidents, and 25% worry about batteries charging nearby. As a result, E-Bike Positive are providing expert support, educational resources, and extra reassurance for customers.
"Like traditional pedal cycles, e-cycles boost physical and mental health, improve air quality, and reduce carbon emissions," Sarah McMonagle, Cycling UK's director of external affairs, said. "They’re a great option for people who cycle in a hilly area, experience mobility challenges, carry children or shopping, or simply don’t want to get sweaty on their commute.
"When purchased from reputable manufacturers e-cycles are very safe. That’s why we’re supporting this education campaign alongside Cycling UK's ongoing calls for the UK government to make e-cycles more accessible."
Separately, a survey of bike shop staff shows that almost all have heard concerns from prospective customers about e-bike battery issues. 95% have been approached about battery fires from customers, with 25% saying it has harmed their business.
"E-bikes are an excellent solution for modern transportation for almost anyone," Jonathan Harrison, the director of the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), said. "They encourage more active lifestyles and make cycling with friends and family of mixed abilities possible. Electric cycles are growing in popularity, which underscores the importance of helping consumers to distinguish between high-quality, reliable e-bike products and those that are substandard or potentially hazardous, such as aftermarket lithium-ion batteries, chargers, and conversion kits from unreliable sources.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"The ACT encourages cycle retailers and mechanics from across the UK to help give consumers greater confidence by signing the E-Bike Positive retailer pledge. In so doing, they can commit to specific guidelines when selling or servicing e-bike products to ensure compliance with legal and safety standards. These measures help protect both businesses and customers by promoting safe usage."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Welsh Cycling victims of £57k cyber fraud scam in 2023
Beicio Cymru were not covered by insurance for loss
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Banned Visma-Lease a Bike rider will not return to Dutch team, but can ride from March 2025
Michel Hessmann given seven-month suspension in diuretic doping case
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mega-retailer Amazon now liable for hazardous products sold on its site, including faulty e-bike batteries
The multi-billion-dollar behemoth of Amazon will now hold responsibility for defective or unsafe products sold by third-party sellers, which extends to products such as e-bikes and e-bike batteries.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
'I slept in the bush every night in Australia' - 66-year-old completes third world circumnavigation by bicycle
Adventurer Nick Sanders rode up to 186 miles a day over nine months
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Gazelle Bikes releases first U.S. e-bike featuring the Bosch Smart System
Gazelle Bikes today launched the Eclipse e-bike, which is UL 2849 compliant and is the first U.S. e-bike featuring the Bosch Smart System
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
‘Car insurance’ could soon be required for e-bike ownership
A recently introduced bill in New Jersey - Bill S2292 - would require e-bikes to be insured against bodily injury, death and property damage caused by owning or operating an e-bike.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Town enforces 60-day e-bike ban after fatal collision involving a bicyclist and a child on e-bike
Community leaders in a Florida municipality have approved a 60-day ban on e-bikes following a tragic collision resulting in the death of a 66-year-old bicyclist.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
New California bill seeks to ban kids from riding e-bikes
A new California bill says that children over 12 and without a driver’s license should take a written test and get an ‘e-bike license’ in order to operate or ride an e-bike.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Should e-bikes go faster in the UK? This petitioner thinks so
A top speed of 20mph would feel more natural and might stave off illegal tampering, says enthusiast Paulina Stopa
By Tom Davidson Published
-
U.S. politicians unite across party lines over e-bike battery regulation
Cross-party collaboration drives bill for safe e-bike battery manufacturing and importation
By Kristin Jenny Published