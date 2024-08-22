E-bikes 'very safe' when bought from 'reputable manufacturers' - New E-bike battery campaign launched

'E-Bike Positive' hopes to help people buy safe e-bikes, as survey shows battery safety concerns puts people off buying them

A woman rides an e-bike
(Image credit: E-bike positive)
Adam Becket
By
published

Some of the UK's biggest cycling organisations have joined forces for a new campaign which seeks to educate the public about e-bikes, after a survey showed that battery safety concerns have put people off buying them. The answer is to  buy from "reputable manufacturers".

Cycling UK, the Bicycle Association, the Association of Cycle Traders and Bosch eBike Systems are part of the Electric Bike Alliance, which launched 'E-Bike Positive' on Thursday. It hopes to inform people of the benefits of e-bikes, as well as promoting knowledge around buying bikes and batteries properly.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

