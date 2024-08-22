E-bikes 'very safe' when bought from 'reputable manufacturers' - New E-bike battery campaign launched

Some of the UK's biggest cycling organisations have joined forces for a new campaign which seeks to educate the public about e-bikes, after a survey showed that battery safety concerns have put people off buying them. The answer is to buy from "reputable manufacturers".

Cycling UK, the Bicycle Association, the Association of Cycle Traders and Bosch eBike Systems are part of the Electric Bike Alliance, which launched 'E-Bike Positive' on Thursday. It hopes to inform people of the benefits of e-bikes, as well as promoting knowledge around buying bikes and batteries properly.

Fires caused by e-bike charging have been prominent in the news in recent years, with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) calling "proper regulation" on e-bike batteries and chargers after a spate of incidents last year. The fires are mostly caused by defective and low-quality batteries and conversion kits.

Research from the Electric Bike Alliance shows that 23% of adults in the UK surveyed are hesitant to buy an e-bike after reading about recent battery fire incidents, and 25% worry about batteries charging nearby. As a result, E-Bike Positive are providing expert support, educational resources, and extra reassurance for customers.

"Like traditional pedal cycles, e-cycles boost physical and mental health, improve air quality, and reduce carbon emissions," Sarah McMonagle, Cycling UK's director of external affairs, said. "They’re a great option for people who cycle in a hilly area, experience mobility challenges, carry children or shopping, or simply don’t want to get sweaty on their commute.



"When purchased from reputable manufacturers e-cycles are very safe. That’s why we’re supporting this education campaign alongside Cycling UK's ongoing calls for the UK government to make e-cycles more accessible."

Separately, a survey of bike shop staff shows that almost all have heard concerns from prospective customers about e-bike battery issues. 95% have been approached about battery fires from customers, with 25% saying it has harmed their business.

"E-bikes are an excellent solution for modern transportation for almost anyone," Jonathan Harrison, the director of the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), said. "They encourage more active lifestyles and make cycling with friends and family of mixed abilities possible. Electric cycles are growing in popularity, which underscores the importance of helping consumers to distinguish between high-quality, reliable e-bike products and those that are substandard or potentially hazardous, such as aftermarket lithium-ion batteries, chargers, and conversion kits from unreliable sources.

"The ACT encourages cycle retailers and mechanics from across the UK to help give consumers greater confidence by signing the E-Bike Positive retailer pledge. In so doing, they can commit to specific guidelines when selling or servicing e-bike products to ensure compliance with legal and safety standards. These measures help protect both businesses and customers by promoting safe usage."