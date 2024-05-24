Elite Iranian cyclist says his mental health would be 'broken' if he is moved to Bibby Stockholm

Mohammad Ganjkhanlou competed in last summer’s Glasgow World Championships before he applied for asylum in the UK

Mohammad Ganjkhanlou
Mohammad Ganjkhanlou (right) says he is concerned for his mental health if he moves to the barge
(Image credit: Supplied by Reading Cycling Club)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

An elite Iranian cyclist, who claimed asylum in the UK after last year’s Glasgow World Championships, says the Bibby Stockholm barge would destroy his mental health and wellbeing if he is forced to Portland, Dorset by the Home Office. 

Mohammad Ganjkhanlou rode in the elite men’s time trial in Stirling last August and placed 66th behind the gold medal winner Remco Evenepoel of Belgium. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸