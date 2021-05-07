Fabio Jakobsen: ‘Dylan Groenewegen has not offered a personal apology or taken responsibility for his actions’

Fabio Jakobsen says he’s disappointed Dylan Groenewegen spoke to the press about a meeting between the two riders that was supposed to remain confidential, adding the Jumbo-Visma sprinter is still yet to personally apologise or take responsibility for his actions, which left Jakobsen in a medically-induced coma.

Groenewegen had revealed to the Dutch press that he and Jakobsen had recently met for the first time since the Tour of Poland crash, which left Jakobsen with multiple, serious injuries and Groenewegen with a nine-month suspension. The aim was for the two riders to come to an understanding of the incident.

“I was surprised to read the comments made by Dylan Groenewegen with regard to our recent meeting,” Jakobsen said, writing on social media.

“The meeting was arranged to try reach a common understanding relating to the accident in Poland last August. The content of this meeting was supposed to stay confidential, between the two of us and our legal teams. I am disappointed that Dylan has talked about our meeting publicly. I will not do so.”

Groenwegen said that at the meeting both riders were “able to vent our hearts out there”, adding it was a “pleasant conversation” but that “what exactly was discussed there, I prefer to keep between us.”

Jakobsen says that whatever was discussed, it did not include an apology from Groenewegen, and also says the Jumbo-Visma rider is not showing any willingness to take responsibility for what happened in Poland.

“I would like to set the record straight, though: Dylan has not offered a personal apology and he has not shown willingness to take any responsibility for his actions. I still would like to reach an understanding with Dylan, but it takes two to tango,” Jakobsen said.

“Further proceedings are now being taken care of by my legal team and for that reason I will not be able to make any further comment.”

Jakobsen made his comeback to racing at the Tour of Turkey and is currently participating in his second race back at the Volta ao Algarve.

Groenewegen, meanwhile, will line up for the first time since Poland at the upcoming Giro d’Italia.