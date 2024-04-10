From silver bullets to black holes: where did all the bling go?

All that glitters may not be gold, but silver doesn't half look good on a bike

A polished rear derailleur mech and cassette on a vintage looking bicycle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By James Shrubsall
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items and share the personal connection they have with them. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for. 

Shiny stuff. There's a reason us cyclists, two-wheeled magpies that we are, continue to profess to love it. Essentially, shiny stuff looks great. Hung from a bike it flashes by on the road like an exploding firework, or glints in the sun with the promise of expensive jewellery. Who needs a Rolex when your bike is dripping with Campagnolo C-Record?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1