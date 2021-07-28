German coach apologises for racist remarks made during time trial at Tokyo Olympics

A German national team sports director has apologised for racist remarks made during the men's time trial event at the Tokyo Olympics.

TV cameras picked up German sports director Patrick Moster chasing after his rider Nikias Arndt and shouting him on.

"Get the camel riders! Get the camel riders! Come on!" Moster said, with Arndt just behind an Algerian and an Eritrean rider.

The German commentator apologised immediately, saying the comments were completely unacceptable, and Moster then issued an apology.

"I was cheering on Nikias Arndt. In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, I have used the wrong choice of words. I am so sorry, I can only sincerely apologise. I didn't want to upset anyone," Moster said.

"Hol die Kameltreiber! Hol die Kameltreiber! Komm!" Patrick Moster, Radsporttrainer des Bundes Deutscher Radfahrer, versucht Nikias Arndt beim Olympischen Zeitfahren anzufeuern. Vor Arndt fahren ein Algerier und ein Eritreer. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/UoDLVQWlWfJuly 28, 2021 See more

"We ourselves have many friends with North African roots, as I said, I'm sorry," the 54-year-old continued.

"I am appalled by the incidents at today's Olympic time trial and would like to distance myself clearly from the statements of the sporting director! Such words are not acceptable," said Nikias Arndt.

"The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness. I represent these values 100 per cent and take my hat off to all the great athletes who have come from all over the world here in Tokyo!"

In a statement, the German Olympic federation said it was good that Moster issued an apology quickly and they will also be speaking to him about his conduct.

"[We are a federation] that stands for compliance with the Olympic values of respect, fair play and tolerance and lives them in all of their sporting competitions ", the president of the German federation, Alfons Hörmann, said.

"It is important that Patrick Moster apologised immediately after the competition. We will seek a personal conversation with him today and work through the situation."

Moster used to be a rider himself, winning a stage of the Tour of Austria and competing in the Road World Championships three times. After retiring he became the coach for the German U23 squad, as well as coaching men's and junior's cyclocross. In 2012 he stepped up to become the sports director for the German national federation.