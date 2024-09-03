Meet the rider giving cancer the middle finger

How former WorldTour pro Tom Danielson turned surgical amputation into life-changing inspiration

Tom Danielson riding (left) and in hospital (right)
(Image credit: Tom Danielson)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

In autumn 2015, Tom Danielson felt he had hit rock bottom. After being notified that he had tested positive for testosterone, having already served a six-month ban for blood doping three years earlier, he had to face hard facts: “I’d lost my career, my credibility, all of my money, everything,” he says. It was a career that at its outset had promised so much, with a Vuelta a España stage win in 2006, but which ended, by his own admission, “in a ball of flames”.

By the 2020s, Danielson had established himself as a coach and was thankful to be living a steadier kind of life. But then in February last year, nearly a decade on from the ignominious end to his pro career – during which he had ridden mostly for the various guises of what is now EF Education-EasyPost – he noticed a lump on the middle finger of his left hand. “It looked like a blister from riding, exactly where I use my front brake,” Danielson tells me via video call from his home near Boulder, Colorado.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest