Human rights organisation condemns new UAE Team Emirates women's team
International Service for Human Rights has raised concerns after UAE Team Emirates bought Alé BTC Ljubljana
By Ryan Dabbs
Human rights organisation International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) has expressed its concerns over the recent announcement that UAE Team Emirates are acquiring a UCI women’s team for 2022.
The organisation has suggested the United Arab Emirates' involvement in a women's cycling team is "deeply regrettable" when considering that it is "a regime that systematically discriminates against women in law and in practice".
Phil Lynch, Director at International Service for Human Rights, realises that while investment in women's sport is essential, gaining this investment from the UAE is another attempt from the state to try and "wash its dirty human rights record".
Lynch told Cycling Weekly: "The establishment and sustainable resourcing of new women’s WorldTour teams is long overdue but very welcome. Women have the right, and we all have the responsibility, to ensure that women can participate and compete in sports on an equal level with men. Sponsors with a commitment to the fundamental values of equality, dignity and non-discrimination should step up in this regard.
"It is deeply regrettable, however, that the establishment and resourcing of a new women’s tour team relies on the United Arab Emirates, a regime that systematically discriminates against women in law and in practice and that frequently criminalises and detains those who stand up for women’s rights and other human rights. This is yet another example of the UAE’s practice of using sporting sponsorships and cultural events to wash its dirty human rights record."
Lynch continues, condemning the UAE's human rights record while calling for activists such as Ahmed Mansoor to be released from prison.
"ISHR calls on the UAE to release all of those human rights defenders like Ahmed Mansoor who have been arbitrarily detained solely for their work to promote human rights, equality and justice. The UAE should also guarantee a safe and enabling environment for the work of human rights defenders, and repeal all laws providing for male guardian authority over female family members."
ISHR's comments come after the current men’s WorldTour team announced on Tuesday that it will buy the UCI licence of Italian-registered Alé BTC Ljubljana, in order to launch its own women’s team.
It is expected that once the sale of the Alé BTC Ljubljana women's team goes through and is approved by the UCI, the team will then be registered in the UAE.
UAE Team Emirates team manager Mauro Gianetti said: “We are pleased to announce that we are working to create a female team to compete on the world stage as part of the UAE's ambition to develop cycling, in support of a global project that started back in 2017.
“Together with the Alé BTC Ljubljana Team we have found the right opportunity and the availability we were looking for and, in collaboration with the UCI, we are preparing all the necessary documents for the completion of the acquisition of the WorldTour licence starting from 1 January 2022.”
-
-
Miguel Ángel López returns to Astana following turbulent year with Movistar
The Colombian climber had his contract terminated by Movistar after he abandoned the Vuelta a España 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Best Black Friday cycling deals that will save you a fortune
Our ultimate guide on where and how make the most savings on the big discount deal day
By Hannah Bussey •
-
There's a new wonderkid on the scene joining UAE Team Emirates and the Spanish are going mad over him
UAE Team Emirates have already signed the 18-year-old on a five-year contract.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Fabio Aru confirms that he will race in the 2018 Giro d'Italia
Italian national champion Fabio Aru says that he has made the 'important decision' to ride in the 2018 Giro d'Italia in May
By Nigel Wynn •
-
'Mixture of nerves and excitement': Dan Martin kicks off season at Volta ao Algarve
Irishman Dan Martin makes his debut in UAE Team Emirates colours at the Portuguese stage race starting on February 14
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Fabio Aru posts photos of new team kit after Italian champion's jersey controversy
UAE Team Emirates rider Fabio Aru posts photo of himself riding in redesigned kit after public reaction to first version of Italian national champion's jersey
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Ben Swift has 'mad rush home' from Abu Dhabi Tour for birth of first child
UAE Team Emirates sprinter Ben Swift had late night home from the Abu Dhabi Tour on Saturday to attend the birth of his first child.
By Vern Pitt •
-
Davide Cimolai wins stage six of Volta a Catalunya as Nairo Quintana retains lead
Break caught in nail-biting fashion as Lampre rider surges through for stage win
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Lampre-Merida eyeing up talent at esteemed British junior team
VCUK's alumni includes Adam and Simon Yates, as well as Hugh Carthy and now Lampre-Merida are eyeing new young riders
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Vincenzo Nibali to Lampre? Italian team join race to sign three-time Grand Tour winner
Lampre-Merida have admitted interest in signing the 31-year-old after his contact at Astana expires at the end of 2016
By Gregor Brown •