I had an argument with a motorist and we ended it on good terms - is this the future?

Forget the culture war, it’s time we just showed drivers how vulnerable we are

A cyclist argues with a car driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

As a cyclist in the UK it is easy to think you’re in the middle of a culture war. It is inescapable on social media, in newspapers - just last week, The Times published a piece by a columnist essentially saying bike theft was good - and often on the roads.

However, in reality, the culture war is a myth, concocted in the opinion pages of the tabloids, something your average reactionary politician can say to garner a few cheers. We are all just people, sharing the crumbling roads, and while a lot more could be done to make cycling safer and make cyclists feel safer, there should not necessarily be a cyclist vs driver dichotomy. In reality, the battle is between good road users and bad ones, and they can come in lycra as well as behind the wheel - although there is a dramatic difference in how much damage both of these users can do.

