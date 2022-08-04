Ineos Grenadiers sign 18 year-old time trial and track talent Josh Tarling

Ineos Grenadiers have announced the signing of 18 year-old Josh Tarling, a promising British rider who has competed to great success on both the road and track this season.

The Welshman, who currently rides for Belgian outfit FlandersColor Galloo at junior level, has penned a three-year contract with Ineos, starting in 2023. Despite still riding at junior level, he will skip the U23s as he heads straight for the WorldTour team.

This doesn't seem to faze Tarling, though, who looks to be relishing the opportunity to learn from one of cycling's most successful teams.

Tarling said: “Growing up watching Team Sky and then Team Ineos, I dreamt of one day being on that bus and in the jersey. I am excited to become a Grenadier and continue developing and learning from the likes of G [Geraint Thomas], Ethan [Hayter], Flippo [Ganna], as well as all the coaching staff and management.

"I am aware it’s a big step but witnessing how the team has invested in a core group of young riders, it is the perfect environment for my development over the coming seasons.”

Accomplished on both the track and road, Tarling will take a similar multi-discipline approach as several of his new teammates, such as Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter and Filippo Ganna.

Last year Tarling finished second in the time trial at the UCI Junior Road World Championships, and, in 2022, he has developed further, blitzing all his opposition in time trials, which has helped him to one GC win already.

On the Trophée Centre Morbihan stage 2a time trial, Tarling finished 13 seconds quicker than any other riders around the 7km circuit. He then followed that up by completing the 9.5km, stage 1a TT at the Tour de Gironde in 11 minutes and seven seconds, producing an average speed of 51.274kmh. He also finished first overall in the race as well.

At the British National Road Championships circuit race in June, Tarling crossed the line third.

His track appearances have been just as impressive, with the 18-year-old winning the team pursuit and points race at the Welsh National Track Championships. He stepped up to represent his country in the velodrome at the Commonwealth Games, too.

It is this startling potential which made his signing a no-brainer in the eyes of Ineos Grenadiers, who have made a concerted effort to bring through the next generation of top riders.

Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “We are delighted to have another young British talent join the group. Josh is only 18 and we’re already seeing some big performances from him.

"His TT at last year’s world championships was one of those standout performances and now we want to support and help Josh build upon results like that as part of our talent programme. There is a network in place to develop him further and allow him to become the kind of rider he wants to be.”