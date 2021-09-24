Intensity, 'idiots' and a broken spoke: GB junior men secure top 10 in Worlds road race but residual hunger remains
The young Brits showed themselves well in the Flanders road race, happy with their performance but still left with thoughts of what could have been
By Jonny Long
The second-place Frenchman Romain Grégoire rolls straight through the mixed zone after the culmination of the junior men's road race at the Flanders World Championships.
Coming to a stop just outside the tent, he promptly bursts into tears. He's got silver but clearly wanted the rainbow jersey that now belongs to the Norwegian Per Strand Hagenes.
The rest of the juniors look absolutely spent as they pass through. The GB boys, specifically, have given it their all after making it known they are here in Belgium, animating the race throughout and achieving a top 10 finish with Max Poole.
Before Poole was involved in the sprint for bronze, Josh Tarling had gotten himself into the early move before Finlay Pickering then hit out late on. Poole looks exhausted afterwards while Pickering has the sort of intense demeanour you don't necessarily expect from an 18-year-old. It soon becomes clear they came for more than a top 10 finish and plainly have the hunger of pros in the making.
>>> Lizzie Deignan on Patrick Lefevere: 'I'm pleased he has no interest in women's cycling, we have no interest in him either'
"I probably hoped for more but that's racing," Poole told Cycling Weekly as to his view of his top 10 finish.
"It kicked off again at the end and we probably missed a couple of moves we should have got into...I'm not a sprinter but I think if I'd ridden it a bit smarter maybe I could have got a bit more out of it but you know we're still learning."
The Great Britain team thought it easier to ride the course on or near the front early on, so Tarling and team-mate Jack Brough got stuck and soon Tarling found himself in a three-man move off the front, forcing other teams to chase in the hopes of tiring the other nations. Disaster then struck, however, as his spoke snapped and he required a bike change, fighting to get back in contention but when they kicked again that was it.
That move was soon brought back in before Finlay Pickering followed an attack from Germany and Italy.
"Towards the end, I think some people were cooked so it lulled and I thought I'd try my chances," Pickering explained. "I'm not going to win a sprint and [so] tried my chances got in the break.
"And then, I don't know how you say it, but some idiot absolutely messed up the corner and that was it for the break, and then the break was away and I had some legs so I used my gas up to try and get the other break back, but my legs were just done at the end and we couldn't bring it back, unfortunately."
While Tarling is more effusive as to their performance, Pickering is already steeled to return to the Worlds in search of putting a rainbow jersey on a British back.
"Well not really because the team didn't get a win," is his straightforward appraisal of whether he's happy with the result. "Hopefully, we can come back with this team in U23 and try for the stripes there."
Earlier in the week, Pickering had been going strong in the junior time trial where Tarling claimed silver, before crashing into a barrier yet still managing eighth, saying a ride where he was "on fire" could have been so much more.
CRASH!The important thing, rider and bike are fine.But many seconds have fallen out of his bag 😭Finaly Pickering finishes into 6th place so far#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/E9JnNsj9P8September 21, 2021
"I was pretty gutted," Pickering recalls. "I was on fire basically for that race on Tuesday and I was just pushing it to the very limit, I knew on that corner it was quite wide and then the kerb just kicked back in and that was my maker.
"Finishing eight with my crash...it's bittersweet, it's a decent result but it's just the thought of what could have been."
A medal and two top 10s for the British juniors in Flanders, a result they should be more than happy with, but their residual hunger bodes well for the future.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Taxi driver jailed after seriously injuring cyclist while using two phones, before trying to delete evidence
The cyclist Ian Isted, who had been planning celebrate his 50th birthday with an Ironman triathlon, was left with life-changing injuries
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Road World Championships 2021: Norway’s Per Strand Hagenes crushes the field in junior road race
An attritional race around Leuven came down to a blistering solo attack inside the final 10km
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lizzie Deignan on Patrick Lefevere: 'I'm pleased he has no interest in women's cycling, we have no interest in him either'
The Brit slaps down the Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss before turning her focus to trying to win another rainbow jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
Road World Championships 2021: Elite women’s road race start list
List of starters for the elite women's road race at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships in Flanders on Saturday September 25
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Rwanda will host the 2025 Road World Championships
This is the first time an African nation will host the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ethan Vernon: The ups and downs and the patience required en route to the promised land of WorldTour stardom
Part of the Tokyo TP squad before winning a stage of the Tour de l'Avenir, Ethan Vernon's time is nearly here
By Jonny Long •
-
Jeopardy, drama and the antidote to archaism: GB riders give their verdict on mixed relay TT
What do they like about the odd one out of the World Championships? And what would they change, if anything, about the event?
By Jonny Long •
-
Tony Martin: 'Twice I was lying in the ambulance, the dad of two daughters, you start questioning if it’s really worth it'
In his last ever race, the German won gold in the Worlds mixed relay TT and afterwards reflected on a glittering career
By Jonny Long •
-
Germany dominate the mixed relay at the World Championships in Tony Martin's last ever race before retiring
The Germans were the strongest across the board after the Italians faded in the last leg
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Eddy Merckx says that if Belgium have one leader for World Championships Evenepoel should not ride
The Belgian cycling legend has said that the young talent is not fit to ride in a support role for Wout van Aert
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •