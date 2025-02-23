It suddenly occurred to me that if I wasn’t enjoying it I could just stop - so I did

Will quitting a race lead to abort-mission creep?

Cyclist watches screen on Zwift
Something unusual happened the other week. I was on the final climb of a virtual race, and things were getting a bit grippy, when suddenly it occurred to me that if I wasn’t enjoying it, I could just stop. So I did.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

