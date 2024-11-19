'Knowing the course in a virtual race is maybe even more important than in road racing': Former e-sports World Champion's top tips

Speed skater turned eSports world champion, Loes Adegeest, on how to become virtually unbeatable when racing indoors

Image of Loes Adegeest training indoors
(Image credit: Dyane Ribbink)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

Planning on ramping up your indoor training this winter, and getting stuck into racing? Two-time e-sports World Champion, Loes Adegeest, has plenty of tips.

The 28-year-old Dutch rider, who races for FDJ-Suez, won the rainbow strips in 2022 and 2023, as well as claiming stage three of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes.

