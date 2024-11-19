'Knowing the course in a virtual race is maybe even more important than in road racing': Former e-sports World Champion's top tips

Planning on ramping up your indoor training this winter, and getting stuck into racing? Two-time e-sports World Champion, Loes Adegeest, has plenty of tips.

The 28-year-old Dutch rider, who races for FDJ-Suez, won the rainbow strips in 2022 and 2023, as well as claiming stage three of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes.

You were twice eSports world champion, in 2022 and 2023, but didn’t compete this year. How have you had so much indoor racing success?

Physically, because I’m a punchy rider who can make powerful short efforts and recover well before repeating them, and I also play tactics right.

How are tactics in indoor racing different?

Although you don’t have to steer and make physical contact with others in a virtual bunch, you still need to use the draft of other riders to gain speed. In a sprint, for example, you sit in the wheel and make your move at the right time.

Do you recon race routes?

I’d say knowing the course in a virtual race is maybe even more important than in road racing, as it’s easier to get dropped. On Zwift or MyWhoosh, it’s really important to arrive at the bottom of the climb in the leading positions to make it over the climb easier.

What’s the key to racing well?

Having momentum. Just before a climb starts, that’s when you need to start upping the pace and power, not when the gradient starts. It feels unnatural to start a bit earlier but tactically it’s so important and gets you over the first part of the climb for free, as you have speed coming into it. It makes a big difference on hillier courses.

Do you do specific indoor training?

Not really but anaerobic and VO2 max training helps. Short, intense intervals of 30 seconds on, 15 seconds off, or 30/30 and 20/40 are the best for indoor racing.

How much training do you do for it?

I do three indoor sessions a week in winter and build the rest of my training around that.

What about fuelling?

For indoor training and racing, it needs to be something quick and with a lot of energy. I typically burn 120g of carbs during one hour. I usually have a high carb drink with me.

What tips do you have for indoor training newbies?

Cool yourself with a good fan; listen to a playlist that syncs with your cadence; and join a team to learn from teammates and because it’s much more fun.

Quick fire round

(Image credit: Dyane Ribbink)

If you could ride in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?

Swiss Alps.

Dream race to win?

Tour of Flanders.

Sporting idol?

Shani Davis, US speed skater.

Favourite sport outside of cycling?

You might expect me to say speed skating, but nowadays it’s crosscountry skiing.

Café stop snack?

It’s got to be apple pie or carrot cake.

Guilty pleasure?

Pringles, original flavour.

Best thing about being a pro cyclist?

Being able to ride my bike for my work.

Worst thing about being a cyclist?

Riding in 5ºC and rain.

If your bike could talk, what would it say?

Please clean me! I’m not the best at that.