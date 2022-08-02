Jonas Vingegaard heads onto Zwift to continue Tour de France celebrations

Following his presentation to tens of thousands of screaming Danes in Copenhagen, being escorted back home by Danish fighter jets, and the hero's welcome he received on the Champs-Élysées, Jonas Vingegaard has one more victory celebration planned.

The Tour de France winner will head onto Zwift this evening at 5pm BST (opens in new tab) (6pm CEST) for a ride with fans, spending 45 minutes on the virtual cycling platform's Champs course.

It is a chance for Zwift users around the world to spend time with the Jumbo-Visma rider, who became only the second Dane ever to win the Tour after his dominant performance in July.

Vingegaard is actually a user of the platform, jumping on it for training when it is not so nice outside, but this ride will be much more of a celebration than an intense session.

The event details say: "Jonas will ride for 45 minutes on Zwift's Champs-Elysees at a steady pace."

"I use Zwift more often during the winter but I was also on it just before the Tour this year," Vingegaard explained. "I use it in many different ways but at the end of June, it was a good way to keep safe and healthy while turning the legs. Now I'll be jumping back on to celebrate my victory, and I hope to see many people join me."

It is the end of a week that has seen him fêted everywhere he has gone, following his triumphant ride into Paris on the 24 July. Last week he was presented to tens of thousands of fans outside Copenhagen's City Hall, on a balcony normally reserved for royalty, and then even more in Tivoli Gardens.

As he returned to Denmark, his yellow-themed private plane was escorted by two F-16 fighter jets from the Danish Defence. Vingegaard also celebrated with his Jumbo-Visma team at their service course in the Netherlands alongside green jersey winner Wout van Aert.

His trip back home, to the town of Glyngore in the north of Jutland saw the 25-year-old greeted by thousands of fans again and a drive past. It has been some fortnight for the Dane since his victory.

To take up the opportunity of riding with Vingegaard, simply hop onto Zwift later today, and join in with the party.