Jonas Vingegaard heads onto Zwift to continue Tour de France celebrations
Jumbo-Visma's Danish star will head to virtual cycling platform for victory ride at 5pm BST
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Following his presentation to tens of thousands of screaming Danes in Copenhagen, being escorted back home by Danish fighter jets, and the hero's welcome he received on the Champs-Élysées, Jonas Vingegaard has one more victory celebration planned.
The Tour de France winner will head onto Zwift this evening at 5pm BST (opens in new tab) (6pm CEST) for a ride with fans, spending 45 minutes on the virtual cycling platform's Champs course.
It is a chance for Zwift users around the world to spend time with the Jumbo-Visma rider, who became only the second Dane ever to win the Tour after his dominant performance in July.
Vingegaard is actually a user of the platform, jumping on it for training when it is not so nice outside, but this ride will be much more of a celebration than an intense session.
The event details say: "Jonas will ride for 45 minutes on Zwift's Champs-Elysees at a steady pace."
"I use Zwift more often during the winter but I was also on it just before the Tour this year," Vingegaard explained. "I use it in many different ways but at the end of June, it was a good way to keep safe and healthy while turning the legs. Now I'll be jumping back on to celebrate my victory, and I hope to see many people join me."
It is the end of a week that has seen him fêted everywhere he has gone, following his triumphant ride into Paris on the 24 July. Last week he was presented to tens of thousands of fans outside Copenhagen's City Hall, on a balcony normally reserved for royalty, and then even more in Tivoli Gardens.
As he returned to Denmark, his yellow-themed private plane was escorted by two F-16 fighter jets from the Danish Defence. Vingegaard also celebrated with his Jumbo-Visma team at their service course in the Netherlands alongside green jersey winner Wout van Aert.
His trip back home, to the town of Glyngore in the north of Jutland saw the 25-year-old greeted by thousands of fans again and a drive past. It has been some fortnight for the Dane since his victory.
To take up the opportunity of riding with Vingegaard, simply hop onto Zwift later today, and join in with the party.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Rapha Classic Shoes review
Style and elegance is guaranteed, but try before you buy
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Laura Kenny gets over 'serious confidence crisis' to take England's first Commonwealth Games track gold
Five-time Olympic champion triumphed in the 10km scratch race, making her "nightmare" year a little better
By Adam Becket • Published
-
What can cycling learn from football? How Manchester United's new manager inspired Jumbo-Visma's Tour de France tactics
Jumbo-Visma DS Merijn Zeeman leaned on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in order to find a way to beat Tadej Pogačar
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Are Greggs and Primark after a (baked) slice of the action with their new cycling shorts?
Here’s why we suspect the designers have never watched a bike race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogačar triumphs on stage 17 mountain sprint but Jonas Vingegaard retains yellow jersey
Pogačar and Vingegaard sprinted to the line on the Pyrenees mountain stage, with the Slovenian taking first place
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Hugo Houle storms to victory on stage 16 with solo attack
The Canadian finished over a minute ahead of Matteo Jorgenson and his teammate Michael Woods
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar reveals aggressive plan for upcoming stages: 'I need to close the gap to Vingegaard before the final day time trial'
Pogačar isn't going to rely on catching Vingegaard simply in the stage 20 time trial
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Tom Pidcock takes maiden victory by powering up Alpe d'Huez on stage 12
Pidcock struck a knockout blow with 10km remaining, with Louis Meintjes second and Chris Froome crossing the line third
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Magnus Cort victorious on Tour de France stage ten
The Dane battled with Nick Schultz right up until the line, but his superior bike throw won him the stage
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
The forgotten refugees fixing bikes in the shadow of the Tour de France
Away from the cameras and sporting heroes are stories in every Tour de France location that get untold
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published