Kadeena Cox takes gold with blistering world record breaking ride at Paralympics
'There should be no reason that the colour of your skin should stop you'
Kadeena Cox has retained her title at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, taking gold and breaking the world record in the C4-5 500 metre time trial.
Cox, who is the first black cyclist to win a medal for Team GB at either Paralympics or Olympics, took gold by over a second on Canadian rider Kate O’Brien.
This year the 30-year-old set up the KC Academy, in the hopes of improving diversity in elite cycling, as Cox hopes her ride may inspire others to follow in her footsteps.
Speaking to Channel 4 after her race she said: "Just do everything you want to do. I set up the KC Academy to get more people from a black background into cycling because if you don’t see someone you don’t think you could be it.
"I fell into cycling by accident and now I want other people to see me, and they can maybe go on and do better than me like I totally expect there to be some young girl or boy sat at home thinking ‘I want to be like Kadeena Cox’ and then going on to better everything I’ve done.
"That’s my hope and my dreams just to empower people to go and do better than me because there should be no reason that the colour of your skin should stop you from doing everything you want to do."
Cox's next race is the mixed team sprint in the velodrome, but she will also be racing on another track not on the bike, as she looks to retain her gold medal in the T38 400 metres on the running track as she was the first person ever to medal in two separate sports in the same Games.
She added: "I was not paying attention to what anyone else was doing, I was just listening to my gospel music and just reading messages from my family and focussing on that. I got up and did my own thing.
"I think today I executed a race that was near-perfect and maybe I will go quicker tomorrow [in the mixed team sprint] with the boys either side of me.”
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
