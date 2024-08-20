Labour government's promise for 'unprecedented levels of funding' for cycling welcomed
The new transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said safe cycle routes were "essential", with the news praised by cycling charities
The UK's new Labour government's promise to invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling and walking has been welcomed, with Cycling UK saying they were "thrilled" at the announcement.
In an interview with The Guardian on Tuesday, Labour's transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said that the government would aim to cut GP appointments "by hundreds of thousands, if not millions a year" by encouraging more people to cycle or walk.
There was no specific reference to cycling in Labour's manifesto, merely "active travel", but Haigh said that it would be "utterly essential to developing our national integrated transport strategy".
It is a dramatic change of tone and policy from the last Conservative government, who cut the active travel budget and spoke of a "war on drivers", and sought to stop low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) being built.
>>> What happened to the 'golden age' for cycling in the UK?
Haigh said that the new government would also develop a new road safety strategy, something that has not been in place in England since 2019; around 29,643 people were killed or seriously injured on Britain's roads in 2023.
The transport secretary said that the strategy would mean long-term funding deals put in place across the country, allowing cycling routes like the National Cycle Network to be developed.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"We absolutely want to make sure that we invest at unprecedented levels," Haigh said. "We just want to make sure that the funding is delivered where it’s needed… rather than where they’ve got the best bid writers, and where they’ve been good at hoovering up resources."
"Cycle lanes and active travel work isn’t properly joined up," she said, also arguing that it was an "anomaly" that the National Cycle Network was run by a charity - Sustrans - while the government runs roads and rail.
Xavier Brice, the chief executive of Sustrans, said that his organisations was "ready to work in partnership with the government, mayors and local councils” to continue upgrading the network."
"Safe, accessible and consistent walking, wheeling and cycling routes will free people up to choose how they travel rather than feeling locked into expensive car use that many can’t afford to access jobs, education or everyday journeys such as nipping to the shops," he added.
Haigh said that transport was a "liberator" which helped other facets of government, such as education and health.
"It has knock-on effects everywhere else: it gets people healthier, it reduces the burden on the NHS because people are living healthier lives for longer," she said.
"I am here to make sure that education can deliver those educational opportunities and make sure that people from all backgrounds can achieve no matter what postcode they’re brought up in. [Transport is]… essential for delivering growth and obviously net zero and safer streets, safety on public transport networks, safety for women cycling down dark alleyways: they can’t do any of it without transport."
As driving became more expensive for many, Haigh also said that access to safe cycle routes was "a basic element, is a basic tenet of social justice".
Sarah McMonagle, Cycling UK's director of external affairs, said that this showed the government had "embraced the shift" to active travel.
"We are thrilled that the Transport Secretary has made a firm commitment to ‘unprecedented levels of funding’," she said. "By embracing a shift towards active travel, the government has begun to lay the foundations for a future where everyone has access to clean air, safer streets, and a more sustainable way of getting around.
"For decades, Cycling UK has stressed the potential for cycling to not only improve public health, but address the climate crisis head-on, boost the economy, and help to ease the cost-of-living crisis for everyone. Research by the IPPR, supported by Cycling UK, revealed that at least 10 percent of the total transport budget should be dedicated to active travel within five years to ensure that these benefits are realised.
"We know from working with communities that public support is strong, and we have a clear roadmap to create happier, healthier, greener lives through cycling," she continued. "We hope to see the government translate these positive words into firm spending commitments for active travel in the forthcoming Autumn Budget."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
More pro cyclists are speaking about their mental health, and that’s a good thing
Ineos’ Leo Hayter opening up about his struggles last week was just the latest example of a new positive wave
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Let's risk everything': The inside story of Matthew Richardson's switch to GB
Triple Olympic medallist for Australia explains the process and his reasons behind changing his racing nationality
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Dangerous cycling laws delayed in UK as general election called
With a new government weeks away, plans to introduce new laws for cyclists will have to wait
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Diversity and inclusion is my passion' - Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling 2023 revealed
From a Tour de France winner to community activists, inspirational women honoured
By Adam Becket Published
-
Double the maximum time spent in prison for drivers who hit cyclists, parliamentary report says
Maximum sentence for dangerous driving should be increased from two to four years as British Cycling calls for end to "hazardous leniency"
By Adam Becket Published
-
Don't treat low traffic neighbourhoods as 'political football', cycling charity urges government
Rishi Sunak's Conservative government positioning itself as "pro-motorist" with reviews of LTNs and 20mph speed limits incoming
By Adam Becket Published
-
Is cycling in Britain getting safer? Cyclist fatalities at lowest level for 30 years
Findings show 24% drop in rate of cyclist fatalities per billion miles cycled in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
60% of motorists unaware of Highway Code changes, one year after introduction
Charity Cycling UK has called on the government to raise awareness of the updates
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Plans to introduce new 'death by dangerous cycling' law 'frustrating in isolation'
Transport secretary Grant Shapps says law will tackle "selfish minority" of cyclists
By Adam Becket Published
-
Cycling UK urges council to publish evidence justifying closure of Snake Pass to cyclists
The charity's letter to Derbyshire County Council has called for evidence of a risk assessment
By Ryan Dabbs Published