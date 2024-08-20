Labour government's promise for 'unprecedented levels of funding' for cycling welcomed

The new transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said safe cycle routes were "essential", with the news praised by cycling charities

Commuters ride bikes in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

The UK's new Labour government's promise to invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling and walking has been welcomed, with Cycling UK saying they were "thrilled" at the announcement.

In an interview with The Guardian on Tuesday, Labour's transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said that the government would aim to cut GP appointments "by hundreds of thousands, if not millions a year" by encouraging more people to cycle or walk.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

