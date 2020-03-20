A message from our editor

As people around the world come to terms with the challenge we now face it can seem contrite to worry about racing, riding your bike and the work we do here at Cycling Weekly.

As individuals we must all do our bit to halt the spread of the Coronavirus, support our friends, family and neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable, and take the strain off the wonderful healthcare system we are lucky to have here in the UK.

Despite these challenges we will continue to produce content here on the website seven days a week, and our magazine on sale every Thursday. It will be a little different to usual without the racing calendar we took for granted, but our passion for the sport continues to burn and we know yours does too.

It is our aim to do whatever we can to continue to bring you the latest news, advice, tech reviews and inspiring features. Whether or not you’re riding through this difficult time we aim to be there to help you through it. That might be tips for training at home, staying healthy – both mentally and physically – or just some pure escapism.

With us, you can stay informed and stay inspired. This storm will pass, and one day we will once again be out on our bikes with our friends.

You can stay in touch with us via email (cycling@ti-media.com) or any of our social media feeds. As many of us get used to a temporary new way of life, this seems more important than ever before.

If you are isolating yourself, or just trying to go out as little as possible, you can get CW delivered straight to your door each week with a subscription, and try six issues of the magazine for just £6. You can also buy single issues of the magazine and have it sent direct to your door.

Or as a one off you can try the latest issue free on your browser or phone. You can also read a digital version of the magazine on Apple Newsstand. Just search Cycling Weekly in the Newsstand app.

Please take care of yourself and those around you, and we’ll see each other out on the road one day soon.

Simon