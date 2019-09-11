Alexandre Vinokourov could face prison sentence after allegedly fixing Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Alexandre Vinokourov could face a prison sentence and a hefty fine after being accused of fixing Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The retired pro, now team boss at Astana, allegedly paid a rival €150,000 to let him win the 2010 edition of the race.

Vinokourov, 45, allegedly handed the sum to rider Alexandr Kolobnev, who finished second behind Vinokourov in the Monument, to stop him from competing for the victory, The Washington Post reports.

>>> Man on bike wanted by police after head-butting pedestrian

On Tuesday (September 10), the prosecutor at a Criminal Court in Liège called for both Vinokourov and Kolobnev to be jailed for six months and fined €100,000 and €50,000 respectively,

Kolobnev, who raced for Katusha in 2010, should have €150,000 confiscated from his Swiss bank account, the prosecutor said.

Both riders have denied the accusations, and the court will announce its ruling on October 8.

Vinokourov is the winner of two additions of Liège, in 2005 and 2010, and also claimed the 2006 Vuelta a España.

He was banned for two years after testing positive for blood doping at the 2007 Tour de France.

Vinokourov then won the 2012 Olympic road race in London, announcing his retirement as he collected his medal.

Since leaving the professional peloton, the Kazakhstani returned to Astana, the team where he spent much of his career, as general manager.

Kolobnev, 38, rode for Katusha from 2010 until 2015 and retired the following year while riding for Russian team Gazprom-RusVelo.

Vinokourov continues to compete in sport at a high level, most recently becoming world champion for his age category in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

He took on the triple-discipline event on Sunday (September 8) in southern France, competing against the likes of British triathlon star Alistair Brownlee.

>>> Five-year-old boy badly injured while cycling after crash with bike rider who rode away from the scene

Last October he competed in the full Iron Man World Championships in Hawaii in just over nine hours, seventh in his division and 201st overall.