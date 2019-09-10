Man on bike wanted by police after head-butting pedestrian

A man on a bike is wanted by police after he head-butted a pedestrian who walked out in front of him.

Officers have released CCTV footage of the road rage incident, which happened when the rider ran a red light and almost collided with the victim.

The attacker then stops his bike and approaches the pedestrian, before launching his head at the victim and pushing him to the floor.

PC Fisk from City of London Police said: “We are asking the public to help us identify the cyclist, whose needlessly violent actions has left a member of the public with some nasty injuries.

“If anyone has any information about the man who carried out this assault, please contact us. He is described as a white man in his 40s, around 5ft 10, of medium build, with short greying hair.

The incident happened in Farringdon Street, not far from St Paul’s Cathedral in London, at around 1.45pm on August 22.

According to police, the victim was left needing stitches in a wound above his eye and he suffered ligament damage to his arm where he fell.

Anyone with information can contact City of London Police by calling 02076012115 and quoting the reference 19*446160.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800555111.

Elsewhere in the country, a five-year-old boy was left with nasty injuries to his face after a crash while cycling home from school, while the man on a bike involved in the fall left the scene.

Freddie-Lee Simmons-Fletcher was riding home with his family when he was involved in the head on collision with the man, with both riders hitting the floor.

The youngster came off worse and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, having suffered gashes to his face.

Freddie’s dad, Daniel Fletcher, has said he wants the man to come forward and explain his actions.