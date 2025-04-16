'I have been ashamed for days' - Man who threw bottle at Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix apologises

In a letter to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the assailant apologised for his action on Sunday

Mathieu van der Poel on a cobbled sector at Paris-Roubaix 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The man who threw a water bottle at Mathieu van der Poel while he was on his way to victory at Paris-Roubaix last weekend has apologised.

In an letter sent to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the unidentified man said that he had been "ashamed for days", and that he had apologised to Van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck too. The man had previously handed himself in to police.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest