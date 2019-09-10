Five-year-old boy badly injured while cycling after crash with bike rider who rode away from the scene

A five-year-old was left with nasty injuries to his face after a crash while cycling home from school, while the man on a bike involved in the fall left the scene without stopping.

Freddie-Lee Simmons-Fletcher was riding home with his family when he was involved in the head on collision with the man, with both riders hitting the floor.

The youngster came off worse and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, having suffered gashes to his face.

But as Freddie was running to his mum, Rebecca Simmons-Costello, for comfort the other man got back on his bike and rode away, the Daily Record reports.

Freddie’s dad, Daniel Fletcher, has said he wants the man to come forward and explain his actions.

The 28-year-old said: “I want the man finding and punishing and I want him to explain how he could leave a five-year-old boy in a pool of blood like he did. It’s not fair what happened.

“It’s lucky that Freddie didn’t end up in intensive care with what happened, as it could’ve been so much worse.”

Freddie was riding his bike home from school with his three siblings, his mum and her friend in Hull on Friday (September 6), when the crash happened.

The incident, which happened at around 3.15pm in Greenwood Avenue, was caught on camera by a nearby dashcam.

Freddie now has two black eyes and is struggling to eat because of the pain in his face, according to his father.

The schoolboy also had his eyebrow glued, has a cut under his left eye and bruising to his face.

Mr Fletcher added: “He’s so good on his bike as well and knows his road safety and has never had an accident before. The man should have seen all the school kids on bikes and slowed down, but he didn’t.”