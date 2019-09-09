Alexandre Vinokourov crowned Ironman 70.3 world champion (for his age group)

Alexandre Vinokourov proved his longevity by winning the Ironman 70.3 world title for his age category in Nice.

The Astana team boss took on the triple-discipline event on Sunday (September 8) in southern France, competing against the likes of British triathlon star Alistair Brownlee.

Vinokourov, 45, finished the event, which is half the distance of a standard Ironman, in 4-28-47 and won his age group in the process.

The Kazakhstani former pro was racing in the 45 to 49 age category, with the event covering a total of 113km by swim, bike and run.

Starting with a 1.9km swim, competitors then tackled a 90km ride and a half marathon run (21.2km).

Vinokourov finished the swim in 33-55, a slow time compared to his rivals, but then finished the ride in 2-24-21 and the run in 1-25-05, which propelled him to the top spot for his age.

The time was strong enough for the 2012 Olympic champion to finish 92nd overall.

Brownlee, a double Olympic gold medallist in the triathlon, finished second in the event, with a time of 3-55-19, while the win went to Norway’s Gustav Iden.

Vinokourov has been focusing his attention on Ironman triathlons away from his role with Astana.

Last October he competed in the full Iron Man World Championships in Hawaii, finishing in just over nine hours, seventh in his division and 201st overall.

Vinokourov joined the professional peloton in 1998 and finished his racing career with Astana in 2012, announcing his retirement as he collected his Olympic gold medal for the road race in London.

He tested positive for blood doping at the 2007 Tour de France after winning two stages.