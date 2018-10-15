Astana boss Alexandre Vinokourov completes Iron Man World Championship

The 45-year-old qualified for the event second in his age category earlier this year

The boss of Astana Alexandre Vinokourov has completed the Iron Man World Championships in Hawaii.

Former pro Vinokourov qualified for the event after finishing second in his age category during an event in Copenhagen in August.

The 45-year-old finished the World Championships on Saturday in just over nine hours, finishing seventh in his division and 201st overall.

>>> Thomas De Gendt and Tim Wellens set off on 1000km adventure ride from Italy to Belgium

Completing a swim of 2.4 miles, a 112-mile ride and then a full marathon (26.2 miles) Vinokourov displayed some impressive times in Hawaii.

The swim took him 1-13-51, the ride 4-18-06 and finally the run 3-33-53.

Vinokourov joined the professional peloton in 1998 and finished his racing career with Astana in 2012.

His overall time of 9-13-37 was just outside his qualifying time in August, 9-04-16.

The winner of the event was German Patrick Lange, who finished in 7-52-39.

Fastest woman on the day was Daniela Ryf from Switzerland who was stung by a jelly fish before the start and had considered pulling out.

Britain’s Lucy Charles took the silver medal.

The Kazakh then joined Astana and serves the team as general manager.

During his career, Vinokourov picked up an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 road race in London.

He tested positive for blood doping in the 2007 Tour de France after winning two stages.

Vinokourov returned to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second time in 2005 and the 2012 London Olympic road race before retiring and taking over the team’s management.

He began his professional cycling career in 1998 with French team Casiono-Ag2r, and won the Vuelta a España overall, four stages of the Tour de France and two editions of Paris-Nice overall in his career.