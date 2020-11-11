British Cycling coach fired for having ‘inappropriate relationship with riders’ 

A senior British Cycling coach has been sacked by the national governing body over his “inappropriate relationships” with riders.

Kevin Stewart, the head coach for the men’s sprint squad, has been let go after receiving repeated warnings over his behaviour.

Stewart, a former sprinter who represented Scotland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, was sacked after showing a “long-term pattern of inappropriate behaviours” with riders.

He has apologised for his behaviour and admitted his actions were “not acceptable.”

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “While this has been uncomfortable for everybody concerned, it demonstrates the robustness of the processes we have in place when concerns are raised.”

Park added that the GB Cycling Team has clear values and that anyone not meeting those standards will be held to account.

British Cycling has not released details of the inappropriate relationships, but an investigation found no evidence of any physical relationships.

Stewart was also found to have made inappropriate use of electronic communication and bringing the governing body into disrepute.

He said: “I wholeheartedly apologise to the team for my actions, which I acknowledge were not acceptable.

“I realised my actions had made my position on the team untenable and had handed in my resignation before being dismissed while on my notice period.”

Sky News reports that Stewart was dismissed from his job last week, with his departure announced in an email to staff.

Stewart had been working with the men’s squad targeting the Olympics in 2020, now postponed until 2021, including six-time gold medal winner Jason Kenny.

The news emerged just a day after British Cycling announced the appointment of a new CEO in Brian Facer, who joins from his role as CEO at the London Irish rugby team.

Facer, a British Cycling member and rider with Daventry CC, will be replacing outgoing boss Julie Harrington, who has been in charge since 2017.