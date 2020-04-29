Cyclist filmed himself being shoved off bike by motorbike rider, sparking police investigation

A police investigation has been launched after a cyclist was shoved from his bike by a motorbike rider.

Cyclist Andy Goodman caught the moment on camera as he was pushed by an overtaking motorbike rider, causing him to fall from his bike during a ride on Monday, April 13.

Greater Manchester Police have now launched an investigation, but no arrests have yet been made, reports Altrincham Today.

The incident happened at around 5.20pm on April 13 on Sinderland Road, in Altrincham, just outside Manchester.

Mr Goodman, 51, has released the video online, which shows a near miss from a van before a rider on a motocross rider speeds by and the bike veers close to Mr Goodman.

A statement from police said: “Officers are appealing for more information after an assault in Altrincham.

“At around 5.20pm on Monday April 13 2020 police were called to a report of an assault on Sinderland Road in Altrincham.

“A 51-year-old man was assaulted by a man riding a motorbike shortly after he was approached by a driver in a blue transit van.

“No one was seriously injured during the incident. Enquiries are on-going and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 01618567530.

