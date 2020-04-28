Arrest made after death of 15-year-old cyclist in hit and run

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage cyclist was killed in a hit and run last weekend.

Adam Barry, 15, was hit by a car as he rode his bike just outside the village of Risley, Derbyshire and died from his injuries.

Police launched an investigation and asked the public to come forward with any information or dashcam footage, as officers tried to trace the driver and car involved.

Derbyshire Police have now confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash, which happened at around 9pm on Derby Road on Saturday, April 25.

The suspect, from Heanor, has been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has been released on police bail as officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Police said a black Audi A2, believed to have been involved in the incident, has been recovered and is being examined by specialist officers.

A statement from Derbyshire Police said: “Adam, who lived in Sandiacre, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre but sadly passed away. His family are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them, as well as Adam’s friends and loved ones.

“The force has received a large number of calls from members of the public with information and we would like to thank all who have contacted us.”

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle with damage to its front nearside on Saturday evening, particularly in the Risley, Stanton, Ilkeston, and Heanor areas.

Police would also like to see any CCTV or dascham images that may have been captured in those areas at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 20*211699: