Cyclist pushed over railings onto river embankment by another rider 

A cyclist was pushed over railings onto a river embankment by another cyclist, prompting a police investigation.

The incident happened near the River Avon in Bristol and the victim was left with minor injuries.

According to Avon and Somerset Police the cyclist, a man in his 20s, was cycling along the street when he was pushed over the railings onto the river embankment.

After scrambling to get back up to the road, the victim approached a member of the public for help.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Friday, February 26, on the Portway, which runs alongside the River Avon underneath the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Police said the offender is a white man in his late 20s, around 5ft 10ins tall, with a light brown beard, light brown hair, and was of skinny build.

He was wearing clear glasses, a black beanie hat, black Levi jeans, and grey boots with a green stripe.

The offender was also riding a light grey road bike with drop handlebars, with one of the pedals broken in half.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened in Bristol on Friday, February 26.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was cycling on the Portway near the Bridge Valley Road traffic lights at about 4.40pm when he was pushed over railings onto the river embankment by another cyclist, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

“The offender failed to offer any help to the victim and left the scene a short while later. The victim was able to get back up onto the pathway and approach a member of the public for help.

“Police are keen to trace the member of the public approached by the victim. They would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or any drivers that could hold dashcam footage of what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 5221041588.