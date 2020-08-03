Driver reversed over cyclist ‘in deliberate attack’

A cyclist in Lancashire was run over in what police are calling “a deliberate attack”.

The man in his twenties is said to be in a serious condition after suffering significant injuries to his arm and leg after the driver reversed over him before fleeing the scene.

The cyclist was said to have been cycling on the pavement in Fleetwood, Lanchashire around 1pm on Sunday August 2, when he was hit by the motorist, driving a Peugeot 206.

A 25-year-old man from Fleetwood is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The cyclist was been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police have asked the public for more information, withDetective Chief Inspector Alisa Wilson saying: “Inquiries suggest a man was deliberately targeted and we are appealing for information”.

Last month, a pensioner who had been told not to drive because of his failing eyesight has been jailed after he hit and killed a cyclist.

John Johnstone, 84, struck rider Hanno Garbe while driving near the Scottish town of Aviemore in March 2019.

The driver, who had been told on multiple occasions that he must not drive because he had cataracts in both his eyes that seriously impacted his vision, has now been jailed for 32 months for causing death by dangerous driving.