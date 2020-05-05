dhb joins Cycling Weekly’s 5000-mile challenge

Today we are proud to announce that clothing brand dhb has become the official apparel partner of the CW5000.

The challenge was launched this year to encourage readers to complete 5000 miles in 2020, whether out on the road or indoors on a turbo trainer or rollers.

The CW5000, which includes regular emails and community areas on Facebook and Strava, has increased in importance since the introduction of coronavirus social distancing regulations. Riders are using the challenge to keep in touch with other cyclists and motivate each other to keep active, whether by riding 100 miles per week or just ten.

Among the rewards offered by dhb as part of their support of the CW5000 are free kit for a monthly photo competition and discounts for community “ambassadors” who do most to motivate and inspire their fellow riders.

“We’re extremely excited to partner dhb with the CW5000,” dhb brand manager Rob Atkins told Cycling Weekly. “This is an awesome initiative designed to inspire people to jump on their bikes and get cycling. It simply couldn’t be a better fit for us.

“The dhb community is united by a determination to enjoy sport whatever your level and however you choose. We’re all about giving people the confidence to have a go, whatever their goal. And together with Cycling Weekly, I think we can develop that message in these uncertain times.”

dhb now joins Cannondale, UK Cycling Events and the Rayner Foundation as partners of the 2020 CW5000.

The CW5000 has always been about people, and Rob says he’s up for the challenge as a rider as well as a marketeer.

“I will be getting stuck in – mainly on the turbo at first but outside when restrictions allow,” he said. “I hope to see lots of you join me for the ride.”

Cycling Weekly editor Simon Richardson said: “We’re thrilled to have dhb’s support for the CW5000. Hitting the big number is harder than ever in these difficult times, but squeezing in regular rides is more important than ever.

“As long as I do more miles than Rob, I’m happy.”

For more information on the CW5000, visit cyclingweekly.com/cw5000, and to learn more about dhb, check them out at @dhbsport on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

You can also follow Rob at @robatkins82 on Instagram, where he is keeping a CW5000 diary as well as posting about juggling riding with family life, and answering any questions you may have about dhb.