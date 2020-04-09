Fitness under lockdown – What now?

Professional riders around the world have scaled back their training in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, not knowing when they will next be able to test their form in a race. And so should you.

Whether you race on the road, in criteriums, time trials or were simply aiming to make 2020 your fittest year yet, the advice is the same – coaches and pros are unanimous that the circumstances we have all been dealt do not justify heavy training loads between now and when the pandemic is under control.

“Being in top form now does not make sense,” Matt Winston, directeur sportif at Team Sunweb, told CW. “We have told our riders to take their foot off the gas and look to peak in summer.”

Jack Rees, rider and coach at Ribble-Weldtite, suggested that, because racing is unlikely to resume until July or even later, some riders are best advised to take a complete break. “It might be hard, but take 10 days or two weeks off the bike and be prepared to lose the fitness gains you made in the winter.”

WorldTour pros haven’t hung up their wheels, of course, but nor are they going hell for leather in training. John Wakefield, coach for UAE-Team Emirates, explained: We have changed all of our riders’ phase of training, and now most of them are in a pre-preparatory phase, focusing on endurance and strength.”

