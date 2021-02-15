‘It’s a lifestyle’ – Comedian Kevin Hart dons Rapha kit and strikes a pose with his Trek bike

Comedian Kevin Hart gets it – ‘it’s a lifestyle,’ said the comedian and actor while posing in Rapha kit with his Trek bike.

Hart, 41, is a huge fitness fanatic and routinely posts details of his rigorous workout regime on social media, but in his latest post Hart has shared his passion for the bike.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (February 14), Hart shared a picture of himself donning a Rapha jersey and shorts and posing with his Trek before heading out for a ride.

He posted the picture with the caption “good morning, it’s a lifestyle. Health and wellness is the new cool” and followed up with another picture of himself out riding on the roads.

Hart’s pictures attracted a huge amount of attention after he shared them with his 104 million Instagram followers.

The two pictures attracted almost 500,000 likes combined and there was a lot of support in the comments, including from Red Bull athlete Justin Williams who said “Kev, whenever you want to ride let me know. I would be honoured to spend some time talking about getting more of us on bikes” while the UK-based Black Cyclists Network said: “Welcome to the bike life Kevin.”

Hart isn’t the only star name taking to the bike to stay fit and healthy however.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a huge advocate of cycling and has regularly been pictured riding his bike all over the world, including getting himself in hot water with police in Australia for riding without a helmet.

More recently Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso was hospitalised after an incident while riding his bike.

The Spaniard, a former two-time F1 world champion, was injured after the incident as he was cycling near his home in Lugano, Switzerland.

Reports suggest that Alonso, 39, was hit by a car and was taken to Bern to undergo specialist treatment for his injuries.

His Alpine F1 team said: “Following his cycling accident Fernando Alonso we kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland. Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation.”

>>> Egan Bernal says back pain won’t ‘just go away’ and will have to deal with it during 2021 season

The team added that Alonso is expected to make a recovery in time for testing in Bahrain next month before the first Grand Prix of the new season.