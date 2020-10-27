Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer involved in road collision with cyclist 

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer was involved in a road collision with a cyclist, who needed hospital treatment after the incident.

The crash happened in the Kentish Town area of north London on Sunday (October 25) as the Leader of the Opposition was driving his car. The collision with the cyclist happened at around midday.

A spokesperson for Starmer has confirmed he was involved in a collision and that he waited for an ambulance to arrive, before reporting the incident at a police station later the same day.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it was called by London Ambulance Service to a collision involving a cyclist and a motorist at around 12.20pm on Sunday.

According to the BBC, the force said: “The driver of the car had stopped at the scene and exchanged details with the cyclist but had left before officers arrived.”

A spokesperson for Starmer said: “Keir was involved in a minor road traffic accident on Sunday.

“He spoke to a British Transport Police officer who attended the scene and swapped details with the officer and the other individual involved.”

“Since the incident, Keir has also been in touch with the other individual involved.”

Police added that the driver has not been arrested nor interviewed under caution.

The male cyclist suffered a minor injury to his arm and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

In December last year, Starmer and the Labour party unveiled plans to make England “one of the safest cycling and walking-friendly places in the world.”

The proposals included building 5,000km of cycleways, creating cycling and walking routes to primary schools, and offering financial incentives for people buying bikes and e-bikes.