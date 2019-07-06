Mark Cavendish goes for ride with young fan ‘to cheer us both up’ after Tour de France omission

Mark Cavendish set aside his disappointment at not being selected for the Tour de France 2019 by going for a ride with a young fan.

Decked out in full Dimension Data kit, Evan Llewelyn got to go for a spin with his hero. His mum Louise tweeted Cavendish and his wife Peta afterwards thanking them for “making Evan’s dream come true” and giving him an experience that “will last a lifetime”.

Peta replied, saying: “Evan, we were so happy to have been able to come and see you today…your little legs had quite the sprint! Was lovely to see a smile back on that face!”

Evan’s mum had previously tweeted a picture of her son sad at Mark Cavendish not being selected for the 2019 Tour de France, as team selectors decided to omit the 30-time Tour stage winner from their line-up.

The Manxman said the ride with Evan had the result of cheering them both up, after Cavendish had said he was “heartbroken” to be missing the race: “It was an absolute pleasure Evan! Couldn’t bear to to see you sad. I knew a bike ride would cheer us both up!”

Reports suggest that whilst Dimension Data head of performance, Rolf Aldag, wanted Cavendish to race the Tour, he was overruled by team principal Doug Ryder.

After being left out of the squad, Cavendish said: “I’m absolutely heart-broken by the decision that means I won’t be [at the Tour de France] this year. As I have done for my entire career, I targeted a specific time to be at peak form. This has pretty much always resulted in me hitting my goals or coming damn close.”

After a week in which Cavendish’s team-mate Mark Renshaw also announced his retirement, Peta reflected on a tough week for the sprinter and his family: “This week has been a tough one. Watching someone I love reeling from a decision not really based in ‘sport’ but still conducting themselves with dignity and composure.

“As a family we see the dedication, heart and sacrifice that make a champion…we live it. We have filled our week with sports days, school shows and kindness. Thank you for every message of support and kind word. Good luck to the guys racing this week, stay safe.”

In 2017, cycling fan Carl Grzegorzek got the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday when he rode around a lap of the Yas Marina F1 Circuit in Abu Dhabi with Mark Cavendish.

The air traffic controller said the rider was a “really nice, normal, down to earth guy”.