Shane Sutton is a ‘liar and a doper’, claims medical tribunal lawyer

Shane Sutton is a “liar” and a “doper,” claims Dr Richard Freeman’s lawyer during a medical misconduct tribunal.

The hearing, currently underway in Manchester, revolves around allegations that former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Freeman ordered banned testosterone patches to BC headquarters in 2011.

Freeman has admitted making the order, but claims he was bullied into it by former BC and Sky coach Shane Sutton, allegedly to treat Sutton’s erectile dysfunction.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing will investigate whether Dr Freeman knew or believed the substance would be used by an athlete to dope.

Dr Freeman’s lawyer Mary O’Rourke made the claims against Sutton shortly before he was due to give evidence on Tuesday (November 12), the BBC reports.

Ms O’Rourke said: “Our case about Mr Sutton is that he’s a habitual and serial liar.

“He’s a doper, with a doping history.”

Ms O’Rourke made the claim while setting out her argument why Sutton needs to be cross-examined in person during the hearing, rather than by video link.

Dr Freeman is currently facing a medical misconduct hearing over the delivery of 30 Testogel sachets to the National Cycling Centre in Manchester, and has claimed the order was for Shane Sutton.

Simon Jackson QC, lawyer for the General Medical Council, which is bringing the case against Dr Freeman, said that Sutton admits receiving treatment and prescriptions from the doctor but denies receiving Testogel and claims he didn’t discuss this treatment.

Mr Jackson said that Sutton has become “Dr Freeman’s scapegoat to cover up his earlier misconduct.”

Dr Freeman claimed in a statement that the substance was used to treat Sutton’s erectile dysfunction, but the GMC’s case is that the testosterone was used for “micro-dosing” as a way of improving an athletes performance.

>>> Doping bans for cocaine and cannabis will be heavily cut down

The tribunal has ruled that Sutton’s alleged erectile dysfunction can be discussed in public, but other questions around his health must be asked in private.

The hearing continues.