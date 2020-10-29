Sports supplements: do you take them and what are your thoughts? Tell us in our survey

Here at Cycling Weekly, we’re a little curious. What do you, our readers, think about sports supplements?

Do you take them or not? Do you think they improve your cycling performance or think that they are a bit of a marketing con?

As part of an upcoming fitness article in our magazine, we want as many of you as possible to take part in our survey by clicking the link here. There are a short series of questions that will take between 5 and 10 minutes.

Why are we so interested? Good question. Throughout the years we have run a number of articles on supplements, informing you of what exactly they are, the pros and cons of them, and giving you our personal recommendations.

In our latest article on the subject, we are wanting to find out the prevalence of their usage among amateur and recreational cyclists. Do a majority buy supplements or is it still a market for the minority?

But not just that, we are also wanting to address moral and ethical issues relating to supplements. If the professionals take them, then an amateur is perfectly entitled to. But is it morally right to turn up to your local 10 mile TT and put in a personal best, fuelled by supplements that your competitors likely haven’t taken?

The answer is we don’t know. We want your help. What do you think? The results from the survey will be collated, analysed and discussed in a subsequent fitness feature in CW magazine.

As well as our survey, we are wanting to speak with cyclists on this issue, both those who take supplements and those who don’t.

If you would like to be interviewed by us, at the end of the survey you can leave your name and email address and we will get in touch.

