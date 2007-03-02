TEAMS CALL FOR ‘LAST CHANCE’ PROTOUR MEETING

The International Professional Cycling Teams Association has called on the UCI and the big three race organisers to attend a conciliatory meeting in Brussels Monday to end the turf war over the future of the ProTour.

After a long meeting between the leading teams in Brussels on Friday, the IPCT issued a statement that threatened legal action against both parties if an agreement was not found.

The IPCT described the meeting as a ?la derniere chance? to find a solution before Paris-Nice.

?According the IPCT the meeting will have the aim of finding a short-term solution acceptable for all the parties involved and in the medium term draw up a calendar of negotiations for a long term solution to the problem,? the statement from the IPCT said.

The ICPT warned that they will study the right to take legal action at a European Community level if the final negotiations fail.