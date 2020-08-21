Tweets of the Week: Danny McAskill’s group ride, Alex Dowsett’s socks and Yves Lampaert’s wisecracks

We’re back with more tweets of the week and there is plenty you might have missed over the last seven days.

If you want to know more about Katie Archibald’s education (and spelling) or Nathan Haas’s dry spell, look no further.

Check out just a few of our favourite tweets from cycling social media this week:

1. Sometimes you just find the perfect gif for a situation

2. Let’s be honest, we’ve all had a dry spell this season

3. Larry Warbasse gives his analysis of the Dauphiné

4. *Checks back through Katie’s old columns for typos*

5. No time to wait for a mechanic at Bora-Hansgrohe?

6. Danny MacAskill has some group ride problems

7. Greg Van Avermaet, reaping what he hasn’t sowed

8. Cycling in 2020 summed up by Alex Dowsett and Dr Hutch

9. Laura Scott’s Twitter policy sounds like a pretty good guideline for cycling Twitter

10. Could this be the biggest rivalry of the 2020 Classics?

We’ll be back in seven days with more from cycling social media.