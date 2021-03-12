Tweets of the week: Egan Bernal, Jonathan Vaughters and Rohan Dennis

Road racing is BACK babyyyy.

Strade Bianche, Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico. You wait ages for a WorldTour race and then three come along at once.

And with that comes a deluge of Good Tweets™. With something as whimsical as cycling the tweets often provide much needed escape from the collective death spiral of our souls caused by spending an inordinate number of hours plugged into twitter dot com.

And let’s face it, none of us are going to log off any time soon, so let’s just enjoy the memes of Oprah Winfrey reacting to the nail-biting finish to the 2020 Giro d’Italia and Egan Bernal being pushed along at the back of the bunch whilst relieving himself.

1. I’ve never had any difficulty trying to listen while eating but then again I’m not a former world time trial champion

2. The 2020 Giro was definitely the hook needed to get Oprah back into cycling – Dr Freeman interview up next?

3. Stay tuned for the next EF Gone Racing featuring Jonathan Vaughters’ uncle Willy from Nebraska

4. When he retires I really hope Mads Pedersen gets the gig sitting on the back of the motorbike for Eurosport, the man is electric

5. Gwan John

6. Social media is often accused of obscuring reality, making things seem better than they are. That does not apply to this video.

7. There’s someone over in Belgium not being paid enough to photoshop these memes. Anyone for a ‘pay Belgian cycling meme specialists footballer’s wages’ campaign?

8. Part one of Ineos urination tweets of the week…

9. The only ship that doesn’t sink is a friendship

10. Chris Froome hikes up a volcano on his rest day. We are not the same

We’ll be back in seven days with more pure fuego tweets of the week.