Tweets of the week: Hailstorms in France and Thomas De Gendt getting dropped ‘intentionally’

It’s been a hectic world for riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

While Jumbo-Visma have dominated the top step, the rest of the peloton have had to combat bad legs, hailstorms and social distancing measures.

Thankfully riders have been sharing their experiences online, so we’ve collected just a few of our favourite moments.

Check out some of the best tweets over the last week, from Annemiek van Vleuten, Geraint Thomas and more:

1. Kwiatkowski looks like he’s trying to get the shopping out of the car in one trip

2. Yep, De Gendt definitely meant to get dropped

3. Floyd Landis has a message for us all?

4. Social distancing problems

5. Geraint Thomas requesting extraction

6. Dowsett’s mask doubles up as a picnic blanket

7. Become a pro cyclist, they said. It’ll be fun, they said.

8. Why do we get the feeling Van Vleuten actually wants MORE switchbacks?

9. Sometimes injuries in the pro peloton actually come from above

10. Did Sagan actually check the route before signing up for the Dauphiné?

We’ll be back with more from cycling social media in seven days.