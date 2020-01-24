Tweets of the week: Lachlan Morton, Mathieu van der Poel, Michael Woods and more

WorldTour racing is back! Australia has provided some cracking racing in both the men’s and women’s Tour Down Under and all feels right with the world.

To accompany the warm comfort blanket that is the return of the cycling calendar here’s an assortment of tweets to serve as a digestif.

We’ve got the EF Pro Cycling boys up to their old tricks, Mathieu van der Poel practicing his sprinting and a case of mistaken identity with Romain Bardet. Genuinely, what more do you need?

1. A view many in the pro peloton will see this year – Mathieu van der Poel sprinting away from them.

2. This is like that scene in the US Office where Michael Scott throws a party in his hotel room and nobody comes.

3. How do non-pros unlock this extreme weather Zwift world?

4. Romain Bardet is surely too much of a good guy to do the selfie trick

5. What do we reckon his go-to tune is? My guess is What’s Luv? by Fat Joe ft. Ashanti. Answers on a postcard, please.

6. A reminder that the WorldTour isn’t always glitz and glam.

7. By the sounds of it, Adam Hansen was already drunk when sending this tweet out.

8. Yep, professional cyclists can meme too.

9. Does Lachlan Morton’s shaved head mean the EF Alternative Racing YouTube series is now going to take a Walter White-esque turn à la Breaking Bad? Guess we’ll just have to wait to find out.

10. Is there anything more satisfying than a nice slo-mo? No. The answer is no.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.