Tweets of the week: Paris-Roubaix, Bradley Wiggins and RIP the supertuck

Robots delivering medals on podiums, soigneurs gifting souvenirs to kids at the roadside, a Movistar rider playing a haunting melody on a piano, Mark Cavendish making topical memes about global news events, Bradley Wiggins’ doppelgänger showing up in Les Miserables.

Honestly, if you don’t find anything you like in this latest edition of Tweets of the Week, maybe it’s just not for you.

1. The pro cycling remake of iRobot is looking great tbh

2. My heart is very full at this moment

3. And now we turn to Iñigo Elosegui’s mournful interlude aptly titled: “Movistar have only won two races since the start of 2020”

4. Mark Cavendish: Fast sprinter, faster meme-er.

5. An important scientific discovery – the sun shining in Belgium

6. Hard to disagree with this one

7. Florian Sénéchal shows the difference between the pros and the rest of us

8. Turns out the Paris-Roubaix cancellation wasn’t an April Fool’s either…

9. RIP, we will never forget you supertuck

10. I think it’s safe to say everyone is crying

