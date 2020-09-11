Tweets of the Week: Sam Bennett appreciation, Christmas comes early for Nathan Haas and Egan Bernal’s haircut

Things are getting stressful for cycling fans.

The Tour de France is heating up and it’s running in tandem with Tirreno-Adriatico, while the biggest stage race on the women’s calendar the Giro Rosa is also about to kick off.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the bike racing, why not take some respite in some cycling social media.

In this edition of Tweets of the Week, we have some love for Sam Bennett after his emotional stage win, a bit of Christmas cheer from former team-mates Nathan Haas and Alex Dowsett, oh and of course Egan Bernal’s dodgy undercut.

Here are just a few of our favourite tweets from the last week:

1. Bennett has skills on and (getting) off the bike

2. More Sam Bennett, just because

3. Is this what they mean by bunch gallop?

4. Tirreno-Adriatico, the most wonderful time of the year

5. Tony Gallopin has fallen victim to some awful thieves

6. The less said about Bernal’s new haircut the better

7. ‘Summary of the first week’

8. Cosnefroy has taken up interpretive dance

9. Well that could have been a lot more painful for Trentin

10. Max Schachmann bobbleheads coming soon

We’ll be back in seven days with more gold from the world of cycling social media.