Tweets of the Week: Social distancing with Sam Bennett, Alice Jackson’s tribute, and how does the Tour de France work?

Well the Tour de France and Giro Rosa are over for another year.

Both races made it to the end without any major incident, despite the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

But in this very bizarre year, there’s no rest for the athletes with the World Championships currently underway, the Giro d’Italia around the corner and the Classics just a few weeks away.

As a distraction from the pressure of a condensed season, plenty of pros have taken to social media.

Here are just a few of our favourites tweets from the last week:

1. Alison Jackson with her musical tribute to Usher – it’s pretty spot on

2. I think this means Movistar won the Tour

3. Controversial opinion here…

4. Looks like Geraint Thomas’s son may have found his calling

5. At last, indoor training we can get on board with

6. Lessons in social distancing with Sam Bennett

7. Some expert TT advice from John Archibald

8. How all the riders are feeling with THAT much racing left in the season

9. Now this is how you dismount a bike

10. Yeah we don’t fancy an ‘easy’ ride with Tony Martin’

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.