Tweets of the week: Tom Pidcock, Tour Colombia, Geraint Thomas and more

What many consider the ‘proper’ start of the cycling season is just over a week away, with a number of big-name riders beginning their 2020s this past week.

With this, ‘cycling Twitter’ is very much back and very much alive. We have Tom Pidcock tweeting about some very private matters, Geraint Thomas putting best mate Wout Poels on blast, and Arkéa-Samsic really upping their social content game to go along with their winning start to the year. In the words of Thibaut Pinot, Julian Alaphilippe and every other Frenchman who speaks the language: Allez!

1. Ouch.

2. Can we get Conor Dunne presenting the weather on TV asap please?

3. Bike racing improvement no. 1,365: How much time you beat the rest of the field by should dictate how much clothing you take off and donate to the crowd on the finishing straight.

4. One thing I absolutely didn’t predict happening in 2020 is Arkéa-Samsic potentially becoming my favourite team

5. Tour Colombia is quickly climbing up my bike race bucket list

6. There has never, and will never, be a better nickname than DJ Breadsticks

7. If you ever wonder whether you’re oversharing on Twitter, this…this is too much

8. Getting in the ‘oops sorry, classic baby brain’ excuse early for when he attacks Egan Bernal and Chris Froome during the Tour de France this year. I like it G.

9. A cracking photobomb

10. Sometimes it’s too cold to ride your bike, so instead, just lie next to it and make snow angels

