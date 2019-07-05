Tweets of the week: Chris Froome, Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett and more

With the Tour de France 2019 fast approaching, cyclists are doing their last little bits of preparation to make sure they’re ready for 21 days of racing across undulating French countryside.

This obviously includes getting your social media game up to scratch.

Here are the posts that caught our eye this week, featuring Chris Froome, Alex Dowsett and Peter Sagan, of course.

1. Looks like Chris Froome’s crash hasn’t dented his sense of humour.

2. Respect to Tao Geoghegan for surely being the first person to ever use the hashtag #TitaniumCollarbones.

3. Is Alex Dowsett’s wout/van/aert/poel premise cycling’s equivalent of being a flat earth theorist??

4. Once again, it’s Peter Sagan being Peter Sagan.

5. Turbo Durbo with a private screening of the CCC team presentation. Seething with jealousy.

6. This break-up is going to hurt. The end of an era.

7. Only one word for this one. Ouch.

8. Finally, a pro posting some relatable numbers.

9. Froomey’s probably got a whole room in his house full to the brim with these things.

10. And to end, the best story about Lance Armstrong you’ll read this week.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world – expect the Tour de France to feature heavily!