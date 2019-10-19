Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome, Bauke Mollema and more

The big news story this week was the announcement of the 2020 Tour de France. Memories of this year’s exhilarating edition were played out in an auditorium in Paris with the likes of Chris Froome and Egan Bernal in the audience, already preparing for the mental game of four-dimensional chess that will ensue at the 2020 Tour when both jostle for leadership while telling everyone who will listen that they’re both working for the good of the team.

Dreaming of next year’s Tour will go some way to keeping us sane during the winter months. So will ‘tweets of the week’, maybe, so here is this week’s offering. And remember, it’s only 253 days until the riders will take to the start line in Nice to compete for the next yellow jersey…

1. Geraint Thomas probably wasn’t the only person trying this out, but probably was the only Tour de France winner to do so.

2. Toms Skujiņš providing cold, hard logic, something everyone’s Twitter timeline desperately needs in this day and age.

3. Who could have guessed that the exceedingly wholesome Bauke Mollema would have an even more exceedingly wholesome family.

4. Err…Chris, have you not seen the route profile of stage 20…

5. …because Egan Bernal has.

6. How many years until the Vuelta de France becomes an actual thing as the UCI doubles down once more on novelty and just combines two Grand Tours into one?

7. If five of the top professional cyclists in the world were only allocated the second row at the Tour de France route presentation, who on Earth was supposed to be in the front row?!

8. After another season entertaining fans with witty social media posts, Alex Dowsett will be tweeting using only symbols for the remainder of the off-season.

9. Concrete proof that being a parent is harder than being a pro cyclist.

10. A kilometre more than most, the mornings are already too cold and dark 😴

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.