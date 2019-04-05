Tweets of the week: Mathieu van der Poel, Connor Dunne, Katie Archibald and more

The best social media posts from across the cycling world this week

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Thomas De Gendt, Dan Martin and Amanda Spratt.

1. Rocky training montage?

View this post on Instagram Abit or speed ball to get ready for Sunday 😂 A post shared by Michael Matthews (@bling90) on Apr 4, 2019 at 5:17am PDT

2. How many riders have missed the Tour of Flanders start over this?

3. Maybe it’s all one big April Fool

4. Adding insult to injury

5. We genuinely have no idea…

6. But Thomas De Gendt does

7. The sibling rivalry continues

8. Having the world’s tallest professional cyclist on your team can be a curse

9. Is there anything he can’t do?!

10. Bike skillz pay the billz

We’ll back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media.